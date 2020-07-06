Aberdeen ice cream parlour gets Lotus Biscoff sauce on tap

An Aberdeen ice cream parlour has introduced a new flavour to one of its ever-flowing taps.

Mackie’s 19.2, located inside Marischal Square, has updated one of its taps with Lotus Biscoff sauce – a popular Belgian cinnamon and caramel flavoured biscuit.

The flavoured sauce follows on from previous limited-runs from the two taps, with peanut butter and white chocolate previously proving popular alongside the ever-present milk chocolate tap.

The Aberdeen parlour reopened last week with a brand-new menu and is operating a takeaway-only system at the premises and a delivery service in association with Deliveroo.

Parlour manager Yvette Harrison said: “Biscoff sauce on our handmade ice cream will be an added treat this summer. Hopefully, it will be as big of a hit with our customers as the previous ever-flowing taps. It’s a real on-trend flavour so will be interesting to see.

“You can still enjoy Mackie’s milk chocolate from the other tap – and if you can’t decide which one is best – just have both on your ice cream.

“I am very excited to be welcome customers back into the ice cream parlour and can’t wait for them to try our new delicious sauce.”

Mackie’s 19.2 will be open from 2pm to 9pm, seven days a week, with a limited number of customers within the store at any one time, physical distancing will be further aided by a new one way system, making use of the two separate doorways, which will be designated as the entrance and exit.

The parlour also has an outside undercover seating area for customers to enjoy their takeaway ice cream.