Aberdeen hydrogen centre to open doors to tour groups

A hydrogen centre will open its doors to the public as part of Climate Week North East.

Two free tours will be held at Aberdeen Hydrogen Centre in Cove next month, as part of the annual week of events, which raises awareness for climate change.

Attendees will receive a short presentation on arrival, followed by a tour of the facility by NORCO staff.

The £2.6 million station serves the city’s expanding fleet of cars, vans, waste trucks and a road sweeper and is funded by Aberdeen City Council, ERDF, Transport Scotland and NESTRANS.

It was built and is maintained and operated by Hydrogenics and local company NORCO.

The tour is open to over-18s only and takes place on Wednesday March 26 from 5-6pm and 6-7pm.

Early booking is advised as the maximum capacity is 10 people per tour.

To register visit https://bit.ly/391c77N.