Aberdeen hydrogen bus project in line for further expansion

Aberdeen’s pioneering hydrogen programme is set to be expanded once more after councillors sanctioned the purchase of 10 more buses.

A total of 15 buses are already in the process of being deployed across the city as part of JIVE, a Europe-wide initiative to deploy hydrogen-powered vehicles in a number of cities.

Another £1 million has now become available through the initiative, giving Aberdeen City Council the option to increase the fleet to 25.

The local authority’s strategic commissioning committee has approved the purchase of the extra vehicles.

Local authority chiefs say the decision will increase demand for hydrogen in the north-east and enable a commercial supplier to enter the market as part of efforts to turn the city into a “hydrogen hub”.

The council hopes it will stimulate efforts to become a climate positive city, promote an energy transition and to aid green economic recovery post-covid.

Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental spokesman, said: “Aberdeen has led from the front in promoting clean energy by having the most successful hydrogen bus fleet in Europe and seizing the opportunity to expand this further through the JIVE project is testament to this council’s commitment to be a climate positive city.

“The future of road transport will be electric but where that electricity is derived is the question. Hydrogen fuel cells offer high power for heavy duty vehicles, cars with exceptional range and refuelling times on a par with petrol or diesel.

“This investment is the next phase in Aberdeen’s hydrogen journey and will ensure that Aberdeen stays at the forefront of hydrogen technology to emphasis its credentials to become the world energy transition capital.”

The council has already agreed to press ahead with plans for an energy transition zone, a business park dedicated to diversifying from the city’s reliance on oil and gas.