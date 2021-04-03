Aberdeen’s well integrity specialist HydraWell has secured a major decommissioning contract.

The Dyce-based company has been awarded a multi-year contract by PSE Kinsale Energy to support a decommissioning project.

The firm will implement its patented Perforate, Wash & Cement (PWC®) system, designed for specialist wellbore applications on approximately 15 wells across PSE Kinsale Energy’s Celtic Sea assets.

PSE Kinsale Energy, a subsidiary of Petronas, initially deployed HydraWell’s PWC® technology on a well in December 2020.

Thanks to its success, the firm will continue to work with HydraWell on up to 75% of the remaining P&A (plug and abandonment) activities as part of the two-year campaign.

Calum Smith, HydraWell UK operations manager, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by PSE Kinsale Energy and to be working with AGR Well Management as the lead contractor, which will allow us to continue supporting their substantial P&A requirements in the completion of this major decommissioning project.

“Sharing the same commitment for well sustainability has created a mutually beneficial relationship between our three companies as we strive to keep corporate environmental responsibility at the core of our approach.”

HydraWell claims its PWC® technology increases efficiency, which subsequently helps to reduce environmental impact and it also has the potential to reduce operating costs.

Mark Sørheim, HydraWell’s chief executive officer, added: “We pride ourselves on being true innovators – our forward-thinking team continually develop our range of systems in response to bespoke customer requirements to support industry challenges.

“By harnessing PWC® technology, we are working to lower the risk of long-term environmental damage to continue our commitment to transform well operations around the world.

“We are experiencing an upward trend in companies seeking safe, efficient, reliable and cost-effective P&A and we are delighted to be at the forefront of delivering this technology.”