Aberdeen housing scheme in line for expansion with plans for 234 homes submitted

A major housing developer has submitted plans for an expansion of their Aberdeen scheme.

CALA Homes (North) have lodged blueprints for the third phase of their Craibstone Estate development.

The fresh application from the company is for 234 homes which include apartments as well as terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

This next part of the development includes affordable properties, as well as the creation of a civic square with the provision of retail units and office space.

Ross Maclennan, Land Director at CALA Homes (North), said: “The first two phases of our Craibstone Estate development have been very well received, with 52 new residents having already moved into their homes, and we’re pleased to be in a position to progress a planning application for the third phase of this landmark development.

“Delivering the third phase will see us surpass the halfway milestone of this flagship community. It is also the first phase to include retail and commercial elements which will be a welcome addition for residents.

“We look forward to working with the Council to continue growing this remarkable neighbourhood.”

CALA Homes is creating a new community of around 700 homes at its Craibstone Estate development.

The initial plans for the project were submitted in 2017 with 143 new properties being built as part of the first phase.

Another 114 homes were built at the site and residents moved into their new houses last spring.

The decision notice giving the overall scheme approval in principle from the city council three years ago said: “The development of Craibstone South would assist in the delivery of affordable housing and Aberdeen’s share of the housing allocations within the Strategic Development Plan.

“Subject to appropriate contributions towards supporting infrastructure it is considered that the benefit to the city in terms of the increased supply of housing would justify approving the application.

“The proposal is considered to be on balance in accordance with the Strategic Development Plan and Aberdeen Local Development Plan and would contribute towards the housing land supply.”