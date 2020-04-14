Aberdeen housing chief appeals to First Minister for community testing in Scotland

The chief executive of a north-east housing association has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the hope that community tests can be carried out in Scotland.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, wrote to the Scottish Government appealing for officials to follow World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance on testing.

He hopes Scotland can move to a testing and tracing system to help the NHS break the lines of transmission and give people confidence that the government is on top of the problem.

It follows after the World Health Organisation said to suppress and control the epidemic, countries must “isolate, test, treat and trace”.

If no such measures are followed, it could result in transmission chains resurfacing once social distancing measures are lifted.

“As a charity we employ 100 or more people and house almost 4,000 families, with one in six of them vulnerable in some shape or form,” Mr Clapperton said.

“I can’t sit idly by and watch my government pursue a strategy that is not learning from or adopting quickly enough effective experience overseas and the World Health Organisation’s clear advice to ‘test, test, test’. Not to do so is putting my staff, tenants and communities at heightened risk, physically and economically.

“This is not a level playing field. Our tenants are disproportionately at risk, as are constituencies across urban and rural Scotland that suffer from multiple deprivation, with higher levels of obesity, smoking, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, all critical factors in whether or not people survive an acute Covid 19 response.

“Our health service needs data to fight the pandemic, to find where the hot spots are, where resources are most needed, and where and when it is safe to relax restrictions. Testing and tracing is public health 101 when it comes to childhood epidemics, food poisoning outbreaks, and basic training in community nursing, and it will supply that data. Tracing allows the NHS to break the lines of transmission, and gives people confidence that the government is on top of the problem.”

It is hoped Scotland will move to a more rigorous testing and tracing method, such as what is being conducted in Germany, where far more tests are being carried out to establish if an individual has the virus.

On average, Germany carried out around 116,655 swab tests a day in the week ending April 4.

Those who tested positive were isolated, as were others who came into contact with them.

In South Korea, large numbers have also been tested and rigorous contact tracing was introduced with people quarantined if they were in contact with a patient with a positive diagnosis.

In his letter to the Scottish Government, Mr Clapperton said: “A more intensive regime is needed for health and care workers, with proper testing infrastructure.

“What is the alternative? The ‘take it on the chin’ mitigation strategy explicit in the government’s words and behaviour to date will kill a lot of Scots of all ages that don’t need to die, particularly those in vulnerable communities.

“It is never too late. This appears to be a viable route for Scotland out of lockdown with sufficient safeguards to save lives.

“Posterity will forget the names of the medical advisers. Please commit the powerful resources of the Scottish Government, our NHS, local government and the third sector to intensive testing and tracing now.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are currently pursuing the correct testing strategy for Scotland as advised by senior clinicians and public health experts.

“We are working with health boards to increase the levels of testing and have asked NHS National Services Scotland to take forward work to support improved access to testing and the efficiency of laboratory testing to ensure as much of the capacity as possible is used. In the current phase of measures to suppress the peak numbers of cases, contact tracing does not take place unless there are specific circumstances to do so.”

