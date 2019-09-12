Aberdeen housing association residents to get access to gigabit broadband

Aberdeen housing associations have joined up with CityFibre to put tenants at the front of the queue for gigabit-speed broadband.

So far, agreements are already in place with Grampian Housing Association, Langstane Housing Association and Castlehill Housing Association, with Aberdeen City Council also supporting the project.

Under the initiative, CityFibre will be able to install full-fibre to every property, ensuring that tenants can connect to the network.

Rob Hamlin, chief commercial officer at CityFibre, said: “Digital access is a major issue facing communities throughout Scotland and we are committed to addressing the problem.

“This approach will make a genuine difference to thousands of people living in social housing, giving them access to transformative technology and ensuring they are not left behind when it comes to the digital revolution.

“We are proud to have agreed a number of partnerships with housing associations and local housing providers and believe this model is something which can be repeated on a much larger scale across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, said: “This approach is particularly important in Aberdeen, where the high proportion of flats could otherwise slow the rollout of full-fibre internet.”