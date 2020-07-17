Aberdeen housebuilder raises hundreds with charity challenge

The Aberdeen team for a leading house building company has raised £642 as part of a nationwide challenge to raise money for causes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of CALA Homes’ team in the city raised the funds for Cash for Kids by completing a number of tough activities themed around the number 2.6, as part of the popular ‘2.6 challenge’.

David Mutch, surveying manager at the company, walked the streets of his home village of Pitmedden as ‘Munro the Heilan’ Coo’ as part of his effort.

The 2.6 Challenge stems from the cancellation of the London Marathon, one of the UK’s biggest fundraising events, which was due to take place on April 26.

The number 2.6 comes from the date of the race and the number of miles in a marathon.

Michelle Ferguson, charity manager at Northsound Cash for Kids, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of those who took part in this fundraiser.

“It was great to see that some participants really went that extra mile with very imaginative challenges.

“This donation will make sure that we can continue to support local children whose families find themselves in crisis during this difficult time.

“We can only do this with the help of our fantastic fundraisers such as those at CALA and we can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes North, said: “Our team has always gone the extra mile to help support great charitable causes, particularly Cash for Kids which is a charity close to our hearts, and with the impact of COVID-19 that support is more important than ever.

“It’s been fantastic to see what creative ideas the team have been able to come up with to help raise money and we’d like to thank everyone who has kindly helped us to raise such an amazing amount for such a great cause.”