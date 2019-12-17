Aberdeen housebuilder makes £1,000 donation to stroke unit

Aberdeen’s acute stroke unit has received a cash boost of £1,000 from a north-east building firm.

The donation from Barratt Homes North Scotland to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s acute stroke unit will support the ongoing provision of its services to patients.

It will help with the purchase of equipment such as additional wheelchairs or armchairs, and smaller items such as specialist cups to help patients.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Palmer, managing director for the housebuilder, said: “The acute stroke unit in Aberdeen works with patients who need critical care to deal with the effects of debilitating strokes.

“Strokes affect countless families, including those who are part of our team at Barratt Homes North Scotland, so we’re very happy to be able to provide this donation and contribute towards care and equipment for patients.”