A new nautical-themed playpark has been officially opened at an Aberdeen residential development.

Housebuilder Stewart Milne invested £55,000 to create the new playpark at their Charleston development.

It was designed with its coastal location in mind and features a ship and dolphin-style rockers.

Neil Thomson, regional director for Stewart Milne Homes, said: “I’m so pleased to see the finished playpark at Charleston and it is great that it is already being enjoyed by local youngsters.”