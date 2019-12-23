Aberdeen house set on fire as couple slept

An Aberdeen couple say they are “lucky to be alive” after their house was targeted by firebugs.

Peter and Heather Harrison were woken at around 6am yesterday morning to find the bin in their porch had been set alight.

The couple, who live on Raeden Place, managed to quell the flames after the fire scorched the wall of their home, cracked a window and burned part of the porch’s wooden ceiling.

The blaze is one of several suspicious fires in the area that night, which police say could be connected.

Peter, 57, fears he and Heather could have died if they had not woken up when they did.

He said: “We woke up just after 6am and I could see some lights. I thought it was unusual.

“I heard the window crack and I just had a feeling something wasn’t right.

“Initially I thought someone’s car had caught fire and then I realised it was right at the front door.

“It was terrifying. If the window had broken properly the flames would have been into the house.

“We wouldn’t have had a chance.”

Heather, 58, added: “I am just thanking my lucky stars we woke up because it could have been so different. We are lucky to be alive.

“We had our grandchildren staying with us the night before and if it had happened then I don’t know what we would have done.

“Most of the people living here are older and it’s shocking to think someone would do this.

“We are so fortunate it didn’t turn out differently.”

Officers are also probing fires on Campderdown Road and Raeden Court, as well as a car blaze on Mile End Avenue.

And bins in gardens on Westburn Road were also torched.

One man, who lives on Westburn Road, said: “I just heard a big bang at about 5am. That was one of the bins going off.

“I opened the curtains at the back and I saw the fire brigade dealing with the car. It was a real shock and it’s very sad for the people whose property has been damaged.

“It’s shocking someone would do this – especially at Christmas.”

Another added: “It’s the first time I have ever seen anything like this happening round here, and I have lived here for a lot of years.

“Everyone will certainly be keeping an eye out from now on.”

Detective sergeant Sam Harris said: “The timings of these fires and the area in which they happened indicate that there may be a connection between them, however nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

“We are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the immediate area of the fires and we are reviewing CCTV footage. I would appeal to anyone who may have any private CCTV footage in these areas to get in touch with us if they have any footage which might help in this investigation.

“Likewise, I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in these areas to call us if they had a dash-cam fitted and working in their vehicle.”