Aberdeen house prices drop but city still above average

Aberdeen has remained among the most expensive spots in Scotland for house prices – despite property values falling.

New figures have shown house prices in Aberdeen City have dropped, while the property value in Aberdeenshire has risen.

Average house prices for October 2018 were recorded at £213,563 for Aberdeenshire and £194,375 for Aberdeen.

In September the figure was £200,094. This compares to £199,562 in October the previous year.

Estate Agents Your Move revealed house prices in Aberdeen City have dropped by 2.6% from last year and have decreased 2.9% from September this year.

Aberdeen has the fourth highest property value in Scotland when comparing the seven Scottish cities.

Meanwhile, the property value in Aberdeenshire has increased by 3.7% to an average of £213,563.

House prices in Scotland as a whole have gone up by 5.5% to around £184,569, setting a new peak average.

Christine Campbell, Your Move managing director in Scotland, said: “Setting a new peak average at a time when many parts of the UK are struggling to maintain prices is a significant show of strength from the Scottish market.

“Scotland continues to defy the pessimists,” she added.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Aberdeenshire is the sixth-highest local authority area with regards to average house prices staying in the same spot, with Aberdeen falling one place to ninth.

Aberdeen Solicitors’ Property Centre director John MacRae said: “The situation is still not as good as we would like it to be but overall there seems to be better stability in price levels and there are small but consistent increases in numbers of properties being sold.”

The statistics show one of the cities with the most growth is Edinburgh with a 10.1% increase at £285,077, the highest across the whole of Scotland.

Glasgow had an increase of 9.1% and an average property value of £164,689.