Aberdeen house prices drop as other parts of UK see almost £40 per month increase in value

Aberdeen has been revealed as the lowest-ranked town in the UK for property price growth, according to a property website.

In some parts of Britain, property values have ballooned by an average of nearly £40 every day over the past year – but in some other parts of the country homes saw around £20 per day knocked off their value.

According to research carried out by Zoopla, the average house price in Aberdeen is £189,965, which has gone down by £7,626 in 2019.

However, it remains higher than the average house price in Scotland for 2019, which is £171,195.

The total value of Britain’s housing market was said to have increased by £124 billion across 2019.

Laura Howard, consumer expert for the firm, said: “Rising employment and low mortgage rates have led to improving values in many regions.

“However, while Scotland has seen some of the biggest price growth, Aberdeen’s housing market continues to suffer from the fallout from the drop in oil prices and, as a result, saw Britain’s biggest decline.”