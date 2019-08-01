Aberdeen house builder to host family fun day

An Aberdeen house builder is to host a family fun day at its development.

Bancon Homes are hosting the event at the Kinion Place development near Craibstone.

Youngsters will love the face painting, giveaways and ice cream, with lots of outdoor toys to play on.

Adults can enjoy Asian street food while exploring the two show homes.

Jo Skinner, sales and marketing director at Bancon Homes, said: “We have had huge interest in Kinion Place and we’re looking forward to welcoming both potential buyers and current residents to the family fun day on Saturday.

“They can relax and explore the new development while the little ones play and enjoy ice cream and face painting.”

The event at the 105-home development starts at noon and finishes at 3pm on Saturday.