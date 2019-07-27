Aberdeen house builder recognised for health and safety success

A major aberdeen housing builder has been recognised for a decade of health and safety success.

Stewart Milne Homes has won the President’s Award from the Royal Society of Prevention of Accidents.

It has been honoured for its consistent, high-quality processes and policies which have led to a year-on-year improvement in health and safety among its workforce and sub-contractors.

The firm will pick up the honour at a ceremony in Glasgow in September.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Greg Johnston from Stewart Milne Homes said: “We’re incredibly proud of this award as it recognises and rewards our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of anyone who works on our sites and in our offices.

“To achieve recognition from one of the most highly respected occupational awards for a 10th consecutive year reinforces our commitment to continually improving our health and safety performance.”