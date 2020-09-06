Aberdeen hotel’s inclusion on Covid safe list ‘testament to strenuous efforts’ of staff

A hotel boss has said the inclusion of the site on a list of Covid-19 safe venues is down to the “strenuous” efforts of its team.

Norwood Hall Hotel is one of a number of venues included on the UK-wide Safe to Trade list, following rigorous audit and assessment processes.

Sister hotel Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie, is also on the list.

The Safe to Trade scheme was launched to help businesses instill customer and employee confidence that they could open and trade safely.

General manager Ivan Franssen said: “The inclusion of Norwood Hall Hotel on the hospitality industry’s recently-published list of Safe to Trade venues is testament to the strenuous efforts of our team who have worked so hard to ensure that all measures have been correctly implemented.

“The health, safety and well being of our customers and staff are always of paramount importance, particularly in current circumstances. We are very grateful to everyone local and from further afield, who has supported us since we reopened in July.”