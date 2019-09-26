Aberdeen hotel workers raise £1,500 in charity skydive

Two Aberdeen hotel workers have raised more than £1,500 for charity by taking to the skies.

Front office manager Sophie Reid and director of finance Raymond Peeble from the Aberdeen Altens Hotel jumped from a plane at 10,000ft for two good causes.

The £1,575 raised will be split between Make-A-Wish UK and 4Louis after the pair did the skydive at St Andrews on September 7.

Make-A-Wish UK grants wishes to children fighting a critical illness while 4Louis supports anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of a baby or child.

Kris Manship, general manager of the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, said: “The whole team is incredibly proud of Sophie and Raymond.

“Their bravery has inspired plenty of donations for two special causes, each of which provide invaluable support to families and children during difficult times.”