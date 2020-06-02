Aberdeen hotel uses disinfectant machine to battle Covid-19

An Aberdeen hotel is the first business in Scotland to use a decontamination device as it prepares to welcome back guests.

Ardoe House Hotel and Spa will be deploying the Disinfect+ unit to ensure the entire building is ready to receive guests within the next month.

It is capable of combatting superbug microorganisms – including coronavirus – and aimed at providing the care sector with the ultimate in decontamination, whilst also allowing companies across the country to get ready for business.

The unit, which is currently one of only two in the UK, has the capability of killing 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses and has been tested on the microorganisms which cause coronavirus, Ebola and the norovirus.

The Disinfect+ system works by generating a microaerosol dry steam from hydrogen peroxide and silver ions through a patented ultrasound technology.

It safely decontaminates inaccessible areas and the most sensitive of materials, including electronic equipment, without the need to move or lift any objects.

Disinfect+ franchise holder Lee Brett said: “The time is now right to start looking at the rejuvenation of the Scottish economy and it’s crucial that this is done in the safest manner possible. The Disinfect+ device has already experienced outstanding results in European health services has no limitations when it comes to the industries in which it can be utilised.

“In addition to public and private care providers, we expect to be working with the retail, oil and gas and medical sectors, all of whom are in need of clinical standards of protection and reassurance as we manage the ‘new normal’.

“The device is small enough to be used to disinfect ambulances, cars and helicopters and we also have the personnel ready to transport machines offshore to help decontaminate platforms for worker safety.”

Ardoe House Hotel and Spa General Manager, Chris Hodgens, said: “We are keen to get the hotel operational again by summer 2020, so have a robust plan in place for a phased opening.

“We are thrilled to be the first hotel in Scotland to use the device. Having access to medical grade equipment is a game changer – not just for the hospitality industry but for every sector that wants to look after its workforce and wider society. I really believe this will be a major part of health, safety, and customer confidence in businesses from now on.”

Disinfect+, which was developed in Austria predominately for use in hospitals, is currently being deployed across its country of origin by the Red Cross. However, as it is 100% mobile and designed for “plug and play” operations, it has been designed for deployment in companies of any size, across all sectors, including the offshore energy, transport and retail industries.

