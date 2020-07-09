Aberdeen hotel to reopen on Wednesday

An Aberdeen city centre hotel has said it will have a new cleanliness and hygiene programme in place when it reopens next week.

The Park Inn by Radisson, on Justice Mill Lane, will have hand-sanitising stations at all entrances, PPE for staff and protective screens in place.

Enhanced cleaning will take place throughout, with social distancing in all areas of the hotel.

Staff will be trained in all health guidelines from a local, national and global level.

When the hotel reopens on July 15, the bar and restaurant will remain closed, however a takeaway breakfast option will be available.

Frank Whitaker, general manager at the hotel, said: “Our goal is to offer the best possible hotel stays for our guests and we have further strengthened our existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines to ensure all visitors have clean and safe stays with us. We are thrilled to be re-opening our doors and look forward to welcoming our guests back.”