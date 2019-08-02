Aberdeen hotel to raise a toast to former worker Anthony McGladrigan

An Aberdeen hotel is to pay tribute to a former worker who died following an incident in the north-east.

Anthony McGladrigan died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after police were called to a property in Greeness, two miles south of Cuminestown, near Turriff.

Liam Hay, 20, has been charged with murder.

Sandman Signature Hotel will hold the informal event on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm.

A post on the hotel’s social media said: “We’re having an informal gathering here at Sandman #Aberdeen to raise a toast to the life of Anthony McGladrigan.

“An open invitation to all who remember Anthony & wish to raise a glass to this wonderful man.”

Mr McGladrigan was a full-time quality service leader at Chop Grill and Bar in the Sandman Signature Hotel, Aberdeen, where he had worked since it opened last year.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant previously said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Anthony. He was an amazing and invaluable team member who had been part of the Chop Grill and Bar journey from the beginning.

“Anthony was a hugely well-liked guy, always smiling and fantastic with guests as well as a brilliant colleague. He is going to be such a huge miss to everyone here.

“We would like to send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and will be offering support to the rest of the team wherever it is needed.”

Friends also paid tribute to Mr McGladrigan, who had worked at a number of restaurants including Chiquitos at Aberdeen beach, with one saying: “He was a lot of fun to work with. Rest in peace dude!”

Another said: “He was a pleasure to work with and always gave us guys in the kitchen a giggle when he’d come in ranting about something or other. He was a real gem and will be so missed. Thoughts are with the family.”