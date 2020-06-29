Aberdeen hotel to open booking for new marquee

An Aberdeen hotel has confirmed it will open for food and drink customers next month.

The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road will reopen it’s booking line for customers looking to grab a place in their new marquee.

The hotel, which reopens on July 8, will be open Wednesday to Sunday between 12pm and 10pm, serving food until 9pm.

Bookings can only be made through their online system and they will be catering for groups up to eight.

Our preparations to reopen safely continue. We'll be announcing launch dates once the Scottish Government reviews when outdoor spaces can open. But, just how great does our open sided marquee look? More outdoor furniture is arriving by the day and we're looking forward to welcoming you all back.

Bosses at the hotel have stressed customers must follow government guidelines on the number of households permitted at a gathering.

Customers will also need to commit to spending at least £15 with each booking lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes, to allow staff to sanitise the area for the next guests.

The al fresco gallery area will be smoke free and only card payments will be accepted.

The hotels much-hyped bubble domes are not yet available to book.