Aberdeen hotel to host city’s first hydrogen festival

Aberdeen role as a hydrogen hub will be in the spotlight at a city festival next week.

The inaugural Hydrogen Festival begins on Tuesday and will run through to Friday, with a programme tailored to a business audience.

As part of the programme, Aberdeen City Council will co-host a one-day conference in conjunction with Pale Blue Dot Energy and ERM and with additional support from Opportunity North East, Scottish Enterprise and the Oil & Gas Technology Centre.

The event, which will feature 11 expert speakers, will take place on Tuesday at the Hilton Treetops Hotel.

Philip Bell, the local authority’s hydrogen spokesman, said: “This region has a track record as an energy industry innovator and once again we aim to lead from the front as hydrogen opens up new possibilities.”