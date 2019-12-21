Aberdeen hotel staff help 4Louis

Hotel staff joined together to raise funds for bereaved families.

Staff from Aberdeen Hilton and Aloft Aberdeen completed a triathalon on Friday in aid of charity 4Louis.

Eighteen members of staff from both hotels challenged themselves to a continuous swim, cycle and run for the charity which helps those affected by miscarriages, stillbirth and the death of a child.

Alana Welsh, sales co-ordinator at Hilton Aberdeen TECA and Aloft Aberdeen TECA, said: “We’ve been meeting weekly to train together and are all really looking forward to participating.

“We’ve had fun making up team names, training and just generally getting to know other members of staff from around the hotel.”

The team have raised more than £400 of their £1,000 target so far, with all proceeds going to 4Louis.

It is still possible to donate via bit.ly/2Zh9FXm