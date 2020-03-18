Aberdeen hotel shuts due to coronavirus

An Aberdeen hotel has confirmed it will close tomorrow for at least two weeks.

Cults Hotel made the “difficult decision” as they believe it would be “unsafe to proceed with business as usual”.

A statement issued by the hotel said: “In light of the Government’s announcement we feel this is clearly what we are being advised to do even if they are not yet mandating it. We believe it would be unsafe to proceed with ‘business as usual’.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our staff and guests.

“We would like to sincerely thank you all for your custom during this unprecedented situation.

“Thank you also to those who have made the kind offer to purchase gift vouchers for the hotel. We are truly touched by your support and should you wish to buy these, you can email the team on info@thecultshotel.co.uk.”

The hotel also thanked “the many people who reached out to wish us well at this time” adding their “loyalty and encouragement is truly appreciated”.