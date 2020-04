An Aberdeen hotel forced to temporary close due to coronavirus seems to have left a light on to show it will be back.

The Jury’s Inn hotel at Union Square has turned on lights in more than a dozen rooms, creating a love heart effect.

The sight was spotted last night by Aberdeen photographer Rebecca McGregor, who described it as “fantastic”.

Have you seen other buildings doing something similar? Get in touch on Facebook

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.