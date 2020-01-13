Aberdeen hotel plans £500,000 refurbishment for 40th anniversary

Plans are under way for the £500,000 refurbishment of an award-winning Aberdeen hotel as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The cash will be spent on an overhaul of the food and beverage areas at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel turning them into an open plan space.

This will increase the number of people able to dine in the building with zoned casual and formal dining options on offer.

The four-star hotel on the south side of the city has already had almost £80,000 spent on the expansion and refurbishment of the gym in the building.

It won the Hotel of the Year category of the 2017 Life With Style Awards.

General Manager Kris Manship said: “Following our gym refurbishment, we are now looking ahead to the next phase of work with excited anticipation.

“The creation of a multi-faceted dining environment will correctly mirror the diversity of our guests and represents a major step- change in our food and beverage offering.”