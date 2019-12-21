Aberdeen hotel making room for your memories

An iconic Aberdeen hotel is appealing for people to come forward with their memories of the site as it marks its 125th anniversary.

The Station Hotel on Guild Street in the city centre celebrated the milestone this year and, to round off the year, has launched a project to collate memories from years gone by.

The hotel is based on the site of the former Great North of Scotland Railway Company, which was at 80 Guild Street.

Next door, 78 Guild Street, was also acquired by the firm in 1910, with both passed to LNER in 1923.

In a bid to preserve its history, anyone with photographs, mementos or even just memories of the place throughout the years is asked to contact the hotel so that it can put together a memory collage.

Anything received will be added alongside archive material which is already held by the hotel.

Linda Matthew, Station Hotel Aberdeen general manager, said: “The venue is something of a landmark in Aberdeen city centre and we are excited to explore its history with the help of some of the many, many people who have visited over the years.

“We are looking for people to get in touch with all sorts of recollections that we can use to create a memory collage.

“Did you work here? Did you get engaged or married in the hotel?

“We would love to hear from anyone and everyone who has a story or an item of memorabilia to share with us.”

The Station Hotel is currently undergoing a major refurbishment project.

Under the latest phase of the works, the ground-floor lounge and the reception and bar areas have all been renovated.

An extra 15 jobs have also been created as a result of the works carried out, which are expected to have cost around £10 million once they are fully complete.

To find out more about the initiative, or to share your memories of the Station Hotel throughout the years, contact the establishment on 01224 587214, email events@station hotelaberdeen.com or visit stationhotelaberdeen.com