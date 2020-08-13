Aberdeen hotel halts reopening due to Covid-19 restrictions

An Aberdeen hotel has called a halt to its reopening due to Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

Palm Court Hotel, on Seafield Road, relies heavily on events such as weddings – and with large gatherings still prohibited, the venue’s management have decided to “pause” plans to open its doors again.

However, they insisted in a statement they are “committed to the long-term future” of Palm Court – and work to continue refurbishment of some of the hotel’s function areas will continue.

It’s Goodbye For Now… But Not Forever! After what has been a very trying few months, we were looking forward to be… Posted by The Palm Court Hotel on Thursday, 13 August 2020

They said: “After what has been a very trying few months, we were looking forward to be able to start taking the necessary steps to once again open our doors and welcome you back.

“Sadly, we see no short to medium term changes to legislation in relation to things like weddings and large scale celebrations, and it is very apparent to us also that the tourism market will take some time to recover.

“With Government legislation changing regularly and in line with some of the more recent developments, we now also feel that even welcoming our locals back to our Bothy Restaurant and Bar is not feasible at this moment in time.

“That being said, we are committed to the long term future of The Palm Court both for visitors from afar but also for our local community which we have been a part of for many years, and have therefore taken the difficult but necessary decision to put a pause on our re-opening and give things some time to change in our favour.

“We assure you, we fully intend to open our doors again as soon as it is feasible to do so, and we will be continuing the refurbishment of our remaining function spaces during our closure.

“Our focus is on the future, so we encourage you to still consider us for your wedding or event, and we will be offering a range of virtual and socially distanced show rounds to ensure we can still be a part of your plans.

“Whilst it is impossible to predict exact dates, we are hopeful to be able to revisit our opening plans throughout the winter months with a view to once again welcoming our customers back in the new year.”