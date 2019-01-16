Aberdeen hotel granted licence to sell alcohol in new extension

An Aberdeen hotel has been granted permission to sell alcohol in its new extension which will open this year.

The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road is expanding into the former Hamilton School buildings to provide an additional 22 guest rooms, in addition to the existing 50.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board approved an application to sell alcohol across the expanded site, including a mini-bar in each of the new bedrooms, when it met yesterday.

The hotel’s bar area will also double in size.

The council’s environmental health team suggested that in order to protect the amenity of neighbouring homes, a condition should be in place prohibiting amplified music in the outdoor areas of the site.

The hotel has agreed to install a noise alert system with the firm’s solicitor, arguing they are happy to work with council officers to make sure any “perceived concerns” over noise are dealt with.