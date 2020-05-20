Aberdeen hotel goes into liquidation with staff made redundant

The owners of an Aberdeen hotel have announced it has gone into liquidation.

The Hilton DoubleTree Aberdeen City Centre hotel, situated at the Beach Boulevard, will not reopen.

Its owners, Ability Hotels, have placed the hotel into liquidation, and all staff have been made redundant.

A statement from Hilton said: “The owner of DoubleTree Aberdeen City Centre, Ability Hotels (Aberdeen), has informed us that it is no longer viable for the company to continue to trade and that the directors of the company are placing the company into liquidation.

“As a result, the hotel will remain closed and team members have been informed by their employer, Ability Hotels (Aberdeen), that they will be made redundant.

“We are saddened by this news and wish the team at the hotel well, in what we appreciate is a very difficult time.”

It follows after the Hilton Treetops hotel in Aberdeen shut its doors earlier this year.