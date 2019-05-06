Aberdeen hotel donates cereal to help school’s breakfast club

An Aberdeen academy has received a donation of cereal to support children in the morning.

Bridge of Don Academy runs a breakfast club to alleviate poverty and ensure everyone attending the school has the right to a morning meal.

The donation was made by DoubleTree by Hilton, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary and was looking for a way to give back to the local community.

Yvonne Gilespie, of DoubleTree by Hilton, said: “Hilton is celebrating 100 years of hospitality this year and we are looking into what we can do in the community.

“We would be delighted to help out and donate items to the breakfast club.”

The club is made possible due to pupil equity funding.

A spokesman at the school said: “The relationship has been forged through community engagement and the hotel will continue to support the breakfast club.”