Aberdeen hotel donates 5,000 coats to charity

An Aberdeen hotel has donated 5,000 coats to charity after an appeal to customers and businesses in the area.

A nationwide drive by the Village Hotel Club chain has resulted in more than 20,000 coats donated to 100 charities across the UK supporting those most in need of a warm winter coat.

The chain’s city facility is based at Prime Four in Kingswells.

Throughout this month they have also collected food donations, creating Christmas hampers for food banks and homeless shelters.

Paul Roberts, chief executive, said: “It’s incredible to see that, through initiatives like this, it really is having an impact.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response and incredibly touched by the volume of donations we’ve received from guests, corporate clients and the communities we work in.”