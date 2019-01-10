Aberdeen hotel developers apply for alcohol licence

Hotel developers have applied to Aberdeen City Council for a licence to serve alcohol.

Plans were approved last year to turn the former Woolmanhill hospital into a 52-bedroom hotel along with 42 residential apartments.

Aberdeen-based property developer Charlie Ferrari, who lodged the plans, previously said construction work could start this month.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The applicant is seeking to sell alcohol from 10am to 2am from Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, Police Scotland has argued that, as the premises are not within the city centre as zoned by the council, it would not normally be permitted to remain open until 3am.

Members of the local authority’s licensing board will consider the application when it meets on Tuesday.