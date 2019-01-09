Aberdeen hotel closes with immediate effect

A hotel designed by Aberdeen’s most famous architect has closed its doors.

The Highland Hotel on the city’s Crown Street announced the “immediate closure” on social media.

The 50-bedroom hotel was run by Bill and Anne Coffey and it is not known why it has closed.

According to the hotel’s website, it was designed by legendary Aberdeen architect Archibald Simpson.

On its social media page, the hotel thanked its customers.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the immediate closure of the Highland Hotel.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers, suppliers, staff members, friends and family for their support over the years.

“You have contributed to some amazing memories.”

A note was posted at the entrance to the Highland Hotel asking people to phone Glasgow chartered accountancy firm French Duncan for more information.

Alan Donnelly, the city’s depute provost and ward councillor for Ferryhill, said: “It’s very sad.

“I think this is a sign of the challenges in the economy and the ups and downs of the oil and gas industry.

“I know the owner – he has contributed a lot to the Ferryhill community and to the city over the years and he should be commended.

“I hope they can find a successor to it.”

Andrew Martin, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said: “It is sad when we lose an independent property, as it is an offering we don’t have a lot of in Aberdeen.

“Due to the decrease in demand for hotels and increase in bedroom offerings, there is an inevitability about this in the current economic climate.”

No one from the Highland Hotel was available for comment when contacted by the Evening Express.