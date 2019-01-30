Aberdeen hotel cancels controversial political party after boycott threats

A controversial political party has been axed from an Aberdeen hotel after threats of boycotts.

The Scottish Family Party was due to hold an event in the Loirston Suite at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel on Friday.

The party, which has been mired in controversy in recent years for its fervent support of pro-life causes, along with its opposition to homosexuality and feminism, has now had to cancel the event.

Opponents today hailed the decision – taken by the parent company of the hotel – although the party’s leader Richard Lucas said there was “no justification” for the “knee jerk” reaction.

It is understood that after complaints SRS Hotels Aberdeen cancelled the event, citing contractual reasons.

Groups who wish to hold an event at the venue are required to sign a contract, which states that if the reputation of the hotel will be damaged by a booking then it can be cancelled.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “As is normal within the hospitality industry, all contracts for meetings and events permit the right to cancel any bookings due to be held on the premises.”

Party leader Richard Lucas today hit out at the decision.

He said: “If the Conservative Party had booked an event there, and a few Labour supporters threatened to write a bad review on Trip Advisor, would they cancel it?

“It’s just a knee jerk reaction. It enables a handful of trouble makers to shut down a meeting.

“We’re a political party, so when that happens the democratic process is impeded. It’s a really unhealthy sign for the country.”

The party is now looking for a new venue to hold the event, which would lay out the party stance on education. Mr Lucas suggested they may still use the hotel bar or lounge as a venue.

SNP group leader on Aberdeen City Council, Stephen Flynn praised the decision.

He said: “Having had the unfortunate experience of viewing some of the online material associated with this group, the only thing they should be booking is a one-way ticket back to the 18th Century.”