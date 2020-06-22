Aberdeen hotel announces plans to reopen next month

An Aberdeen hotel has announced plans to reopen next month.

The Sandman Signature hotel on St Andrew Street will open its doors on Wednesday July 15, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

The hotel has been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A relatively new accommodation provider in Aberdeen, rooms can now be booked online ahead of them reopening.

For more information about their new hygiene measures and to book visit their website.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: