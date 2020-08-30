Aberdeen hotel announces closure due to Covid-19 impact

A popular city hotel has announced it will not reopen its doors due to Covid-19.

The Mariner Hotel on Great Western Road is home to the Atlantis Grill, which last year celebrated 40 years in business.

However, owners Mike and Sharon Edwards have now announced they will not be reopening the hotel.

In a statement, the owners said: “With a heavy heart we can confirm that the Mariner Hotel will not be reopening.

“The lockdown has been a challenging time for many hospitality businesses in Aberdeen – and we are no exception.

“We have had a wonderful journey over the past 30 years – bringing Atlantis up to the Malacca Hotel, and making it a home from home for ourselves, our amazing staff and our locals and regulars.

“We have enjoyed being part of a lovely West End community- it’s been a privilege to be part of it.”

They added they will now be joining the team at the Cults Hotel.