Aberdeen hotel ‘alfresco ready’ for lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

An Aberdeen hotel has said it is getting “alfresco ready” ahead of the expected changes to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ferryhill Hotel is aiming to reopen its terrace area for booked and walk-in customers as soon as possible with the aim to serve food and drinks between 12pm and 9pm.

And bosses have even created a new marquee to help account for Aberdeen’s unpredictable weather.

The date for reopening depends on the Scottish Government moving the country into the second phase of lockdown, which is expected to be confirmed today.

The changes could see people able to meet with larger groups outside, adhering to social distancing measures and there could be the reopening of outdoor spaces at pubs and restaurants.

The new booking system will cover tables on the patio and in the marquee, with some walk-in tables available. The hotel will start taking bookings as soon as they have a confirmed date for reopening.

However, the venue’s car park will now only be available for disabled and elderly customers.

As you know we have been busy getting 'Alfresco' ready at The Ferryhill and we are waiting on the green light to open… Posted by Ferryhill House Hotel on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

A statement from the hotel said: “We are looking forward to re-opening once again and we ask that we all work together to ensure we stay safe and respectful of others.”