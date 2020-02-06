Aberdeen hospital’s new cath lab cost increases by £450,000

A new £2.5 million cardiac catheter laboratory is to be built in a vacant ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

In December, the NHS Grampian board approved the replacement of two cardiac catheter laboratories (cath labs) at ARI.

A cath lab is used to visualise the arteries and chambers of the heart and treat any abnormalities found.

It was originally thought the project would cost £2.09m, however estimations have now shown an extra £450,000 is needed for the project.

At a meeting of the NHS Grampian board due to take place tomorrow, members will be asked to approve the further allocation in funding to cover the increased cost of the scheme.

It will be located in Ward 401 in ARI, which is vacant.

The report states: “Demand for the cath lab facilities has increased significantly over the last 10 years due to the continued development of interventional cardiology procedures.

“The demand for these services will continue to increase with the ongoing development of interventional procedures and the demographic changes such as the ageing population.

“The two permanent cath labs at ARI are over 11 and 14 years old respectively and reaching the end of their useful lives.

“Although functional, they are outdated technology and increasingly unreliable with regular periods of downtime.”

The increase in funds needed are due to amendments to the scope of the work, the change in the room size and layout and the requirement to accommodate a larger air handling unit than originally anticipated.

Meanwhile, the board is also set to discuss a new cyclotron machine, the contract for which was approved in December 2018 and is to be installed next month.

The machine, a particle accelerator, is an increasingly important part of many cancer patients’ clinical journeys, as well as for other diseases.

The old machine, which was more than 20 years old, has been removed, and work is ongoing to prepare for the installation of the new machine.

It was originally estimated that £4.2m would be spent on the device, but due to surveys undertaken, it has cost £4.45m.