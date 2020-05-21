Aberdeen hospitality industry on a ‘knife-edge’ as hotel goes into liquidation

Aberdeen’s hospitality industry is on a ‘knife-edge’ it has been claimed, after a city hotel went into liquidation.

The Hilton DoubleTree Aberdeen City Centre hotel, at the Beach Boulevard, will not reopen.

Its owners, Ability Hotels, have placed the hotel into liquidation, and around 90 staff have been made redundant.

The hotels association for the region said that the closure was “symptomatic of a real problem” in the industry, and that there is an oversupply of hotels available.

It added there will be many hotels to fall as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Hilton said: “The owner of DoubleTree Aberdeen City Centre, Ability Hotels (Aberdeen), has informed us that it is no longer viable for the company to continue to trade and that the directors of the company are placing the company into liquidation.

“As a result, the hotel will remain closed and team members have been informed by their employer, Ability Hotels (Aberdeen), that they will be made redundant.

“We are saddened by this news and wish the team at the hotel well, in what we appreciate is a very difficult time.”

It follows after the Hilton Treetops hotel in Aberdeen shut its doors earlier this year.

Although it bore the name, it had ceased to operate under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand, and it is thought more than 70 staff members were made redundant as a result.

Stephen Gow, vice chair of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association, said: “As an association we are very saddened to hear the news of the closure of one of our member hotels, the DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen City Centre. We understand that this will be a very difficult period for the staff involved.

“The impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry is profound and has come swiftly after hotels in our area have been hit by the oil industry downturn. The mandatory and immediate closure of hotels meant that all hospitality establishments have had no income since the end of March, but still face ongoing costs during this period.

“Unfortunately, across the country, there will be further casualties to previously viable businesses as a result of the closures to hospitality businesses due to the pandemic.”

Andrew Martin of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, added: “It is symptomatic of a real problem in our industry and an industry that’s had the perfect storm of a lack of demand through oil and gas and business tourism compounded by oversupply and we’ve been very, very successful in growing the number of hotel bedrooms over the last couple years.

“If you look at the structure of any hotel currently that’s got any high costs, it is going to struggle in the current environment, and you’ve got no sales at all so it really is difficult to retain people. They’ve obviously taken a business decision on the basis of no sales at all.”

Meanwhile, north-east MSP Liam Kerr added: “Even before Covid-19, the hospitality industry in Aberdeen was on a knife-edge.

“It is well established that local hotels have been hammered by the SNP’s unfair rates regime.

“This news is shattering but it was only a matter of time until a major Scottish hotel came to this decision.

“I honestly believe the UK Government’s job retention scheme has been the only thing protecting tens of thousands of north-east jobs.

“But Nicola Sturgeon needs to add Scottish government support to an industry which is among the worst-hit by Covid-19.

“This cannot be another domino to fall in Aberdeen.”

Spokeswoman for Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This is a concerning move and the Scottish Government stands ready to offer support to those affected.

“The SNP Government is providing huge support for businesses in Aberdeen and across the country – what no one needs is the Tories’ shameful attempts to try and make political points in the midst of this public health and economic crisis.”

