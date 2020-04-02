Aberdeen hospital wards cleared to create space for coronavirus patients

Wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been cleared to create space for patients with the coronavirus.

Four wards – 303/4, 306 and 102 – are now situated at Woodend Hospital as NHS Grampian prepares for an influx of potential Covid-19 cases.

In addition to these patients being relocated, some of the elderly people who had been getting treatment at ARI have now been moved to care homes, with packages to help them in the future.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We have moved patients from four of our wards, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, to Woodend Hospital to create extra capacity.

“A number of patients, who were deemed suitable for discharge with care packages in place, have left our care for facilities including care homes.”

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has also been closed off to the majority of visitors, unless they are there to see someone who is in their final stages of life.

Because of that, only one entrance to the hospital remains open to the public, who have been warned not to attend unless they are urgently needing treatment or it is an emergency situation.

The moving of the wards comes as health boards across Scotland prepare for the coronavirus pandemic by creating extra space for people to be treated,

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In Glasgow, the SECC is being prepared to take in patients as the outbreak worsens.

Woodend Hospital provides outpatient services, elective orthopaedic surgery, rehabilitation and care of the elderly services already.

During the 1964 Aberdeen typhoid outbreak, the facility was used as a quarantine for sufferers.

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney welcomed the news about Woodend Hospital being utilised in this way.

He said: “As we move into the next phase of this pandemic a number of changes will have to be made to how public sector bodies deliver services.

“This often involves relocating services to other buildings in order to free up capacity at key locations.

“Woodend Hospital is a great resource for us to have on our doorstep.

“The building itself may be starting to look old and tired in comparison to some of the newer wards in ARI but Woodend’s strength has always been its people.

“I know the staff will rise to the challenge and be ready to welcome these new patients in order to free up acute beds at ARI, so they can care for the most seriously ill.”

Fellow representative David Cameron said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is possibly the biggest challenge we have faced in our lifetime so it is essential that all resources are utilised to ensure our NHS can cope with demand.”

He added: “Over the years Woodend Hospital has operated in a wide variety of ways adapting to specific demands of the time.

“This is another example of how common sense appears to be prevailing and the facilities at the health board’s disposal are being utilised for the wellbeing of the citizens of Aberdeen and the north-east.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: