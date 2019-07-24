Aberdeen hospital upgrades ‘improves patient care’

Work at an Aberdeen hospital has been completed in a bid to improve patient care.

The upgrade at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) has been completed by construction company Robertson Eastern in partnership with NHS Grampian.

As part of the ARI Reconfiguration Project (ARP), improvements have been made to inpatient surgical wards, departments and theatres.

The company also built two new community spaces, the Robertson Family Roof Garden at Foresterhill, after a donation from the Robertson family, and the Suttie Art Space.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Graeme Smith, deputy chief executive of NHS Grampian, said: “This has been a very challenging project which required many services to move temporarily to make sure the work could be done.

“The staff have been fantastic and it just shows what a great result we can get by the staff, contractor and project management working closely in partnership.”

Gordon Milne, managing director of Robertson Eastern, said: “The ARI Reconfiguration Project has resulted in a major upgrade to the look and feel of the hospital.

“It’s been a project we’ve been proud to be part of for the past six years.”