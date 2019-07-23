Aberdeen hospital unveils new robotic surgery assistant

An Aberdeen hospital has installed a new robotic arm to help surgeons carrying out orthopaedic operations.

Patients undergoing knee and hip replacements will benefit from the new high-tech equipment, which has been installed at BMI Albyn Hospital.

The new highly accurate robot uses 3D modelling to personalise each procedure, which will help those undergoing the surgery recover faster and experience less post-operative pain.

Mr Martin Mitchell, cconsultant orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital, said: “We’re excited to be using the Stryker Mako robotic assisted technology for knee and hip replacements.

“Thanks to the introduction of the robotic-arm we can now offer our patients surgery with this cutting-edge equipment that will ultimately mean a smoother and speedier recovery from pre-op to post-op.

“It’s an exciting time for the ever-evolving medical world and this advancement means we have a great opportunity to stay at the forefront of joint replacement surgery as we strive to continuously return our patients to their previous quality of life.”

Stuart Storrie, BMI Albyn Hospital executive director, said: “Welcoming the Stryker Mako robotic-arm to BMI Albyn is an exciting time for our surgeons and patients alike.

“We are proud to offer patients the latest advancement in surgical technology, which is designed around getting them back on their feet more quickly.”

“This state-of-the-art robotic-arm will help transform the way our surgeons perform hip and knee joint replacements.

“With the help of the Mako robotic-arm, the overall process for patients undergoing a hip or knee joint replacement surgery should be a far less daunting.”