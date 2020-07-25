Aberdeen hospital told to apologise after giving patient overdose

NHS Grampian has been ordered to apologise after a patient at an Aberdeen hospital was given an overdose.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found the health board unreasonably administered an opioid drug to a patient at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

The watchdog also found the authority failed to reasonably monitor the person known as patient C after an operation and that their spouse was not told that their condition has deteriorated for eight hours.

In the decision report it states: “C complained about the care provided by the board during their admission to Woodend Hospital. C said that the board unreasonably administered an overdose of an opioid drug.

“We took independent advice from an appropriately qualified adviser. We found that the board failed to follow local protocol and unreasonably administered an opioid drug to C. We upheld this part of C’s complaint.”

The report also went on to state: “C also complained that the board failed to reasonably monitor them after they underwent an operation.

“C was being monitored using National Early Warning Score (NEWS). NEWS is a guide used by medical services to quickly determine the degree of illness of a patient.”

The patient had triggered a score of one and should have been observed every four hours, but was next observed 11 hours later.

The SPSO report said: “This was unreasonable and we upheld this part of C’s complaint.”

Detailing the next part of the patient’s complaint, the written decision said: “C complained that their spouse (B) was unreasonably communicated with after their condition deteriorated.

“We found that while it was identified in the morning of that day that B should have been contacted, B was not made aware of C’s condition until they entered the ward almost eight hours later. This was unreasonable and we upheld

this part of C’s complaint.”

The report also adds: The board said that they had already taken action in response to these failings. We asked them to provide evidence of this.”

Bosses at NHS Grampian were ordered to apologise to both the patient and their spouse as a result of the SPSO investigation.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We have accepted the Ombudsman’s decision and recommendations in this case. The care we provided was not what it should have been.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly to those involved.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett said: “I would like to offer my sympathies to the patient and the person’s family for what must have been a traumatic experience.

“Mistakes can happen in difficult circumstances and it’s fortunate something worse didn’t happen.

“Lessons will have to be learned to stop this happening again.”