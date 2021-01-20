Aberdeen hospital to support health board with elective care

Staff at an Aberdeen hospital will help deliver care to NHS patients waiting for urgent treatments during the pandemic.

BMI Albyn Hospital has confirmed it is assisting NHS Grampian, beginning this week, with its elective care.

Following arrangements set out in the NHS’ Winter Preparedness Plan, private sector hospitals such as Albyn will primarily support planned urgent care and cancer treatment, including breast cancer surgery, urology and gynaecology.

Four other private hospitals are helping out other boards across Scotland.

Albyn Hospital also assisted with cancer care in the initial months of lockdown last year.

Agnes Sloey, executive director of BMI Albyn Hospital, said: “We are proud to be supporting the local NHS community as pressures continue to increase locally.

“It’s essential that vital treatment continues, including for urgent cancer care, so we are working hard alongside our NHS colleagues to keep these essential services up and running.

“During the first wave of the pandemic, from March to September, BMI Albyn Hospital made its capacity available for cancer patients and other urgent NHS surgery, and just as then we are dedicated to making sure patients get the treatment they need in a safe and restful environment.”