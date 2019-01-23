Aberdeen hospital to feature in new BBC documentary

Documentary crews have gone behind the scenes at an Aberdeen hospital.

The new BBC Scotland channel is due to launch next month and has unveiled its first schedule of programming.

One of the highlights will be an eight-part documentary exploring the lives of patients and staff at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Crown Street-based production company Tern TV will produce the show.

The BBC said the new show would give “an insight into the dedication, care and camaraderie of the hospital team, from the surgeons to the cleaners and the play specialists to clown doctors, who aim to factor in fun alongside the medication”.

North-east songstress Emeli Sande will also be presenting a show on the channel.

Street Symphony will see the singer looking to find some of Scotland’s best raw musical talent, starting in her native Alford before going on to visit Glasgow, Dundee, Inverness and Edinburgh.

Emeli and her chosen musicians will then take part in a performance at Glasgow’s City Halls, along with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Emeli said: “I’m so excited about getting out on to the streets of Scotland to hear first-hand the talent that’s out there. Plucking the talent found on street corners and putting it into a big melting pot with a full-on symphony orchestra is going to be mind-blowing.”