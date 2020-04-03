Aberdeen hospital supermarket expands range to help key workers battling coronavirus

A supermarket has expanded the range in its Aberdeen hospital store to ensure key workers in the north-east are able to access the essentials during the coronavirus outbreak.

M&S, which operates a store at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has increased the size of its daily deliveries to ensure basic items are available to those fighting the pandemic on the front line.

The shop is taking delivery of more personal care items such as toothpaste and toilet roll, while the food range has been substantially increased.

Shona Lawrie, head of region for M&S in the north-east said: “We are fully committed to supporting our fantastic NHS workers to ensure they have access to essential food and supplies whilst caring for our communities.

“We’ve had incredibly positive feedback from M&S hospital stores to date, highlighting that they are well stocked, and that our colleagues continue to go above and beyond to help in these challenging times.

“We will be constantly monitoring stock and demand in each store to ensure they are fully prepared to support our frontline workers.”