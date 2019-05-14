Aberdeen hospital road set to reopen as groundworks for new hospital near completion

Groundworks on Aberdeen’s new multi-million pound hospital and cancer treatment centre are to be finished next month – according to new information issued by health chiefs.

The preparatory works for the £163.7 million Baird Family Hospital and ANCHOR Centre began in November and were required to be carried out before building the state-of-the-art multi-million-pound facilities.

Groundworks on the site, which have included road realignment, are due to be completed next month.

According to NHS Grampian, the procurement period – the process of purchasing goods and services – is ongoing, after falling behind schedule.

A new schedule of works is expected to be confirmed in the next month.

Project director Jackie Bremner said: “Work on the detailed design of the new Baird Family Hospital and ANCHOR Centre is nearing completion.

“The project programme has, however, slipped due to the need for a lengthier procurement period than planned. We hope to be in a position to confirm the revised timetable in June following the completion of this exercise.”

Due to the ongoing demolition and road realignment works, there has been disruption on site and a temporary closure of Foresterhill Road to all traffic.

This will now reopen to the public next month.

Ms Bremner said: “The public will be aware of the current closure of Foresterhill Road at its junction with Westburn Road. We know this has caused some inconvenience, however, the safety of our staff, patients and visitors was the top priority.

“I am pleased to say this phase of works is almost complete, the road closure will be lifted in a matter of days and the preparatory works will be complete in June.”

Information on a range of services which are to be included in both the new developments has also been released.

These include patient self check-in sites for appointments, nurse call systems with two-way communication and a baby tagging system for the neonatal unit and maternity areas.