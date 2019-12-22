Aberdeen hospital porter retires after more than 44 years

A long-serving and much-loved porter at an Aberdeen hospital has celebrated his retirement after more than 44 years of service.

Sandy Ritchie has worked for the NHS at a number of different locations over the years and will finish his career at Woodend Hospital.

The porter was thrown a retirement party to celebrate his varied job, where colleagues and friends paid tribute.

Kathy Reid, assistant portering manager at Woodend, said: “Sandy is a very popular member of staff and always has been, he’s a very hard worker and great with the patients.

“He’s worked for the health service for more than 44 years, starting at City Hospital and then Morningfield Hospital before joining the team at Woodend.

“He’s worked in various areas, most recently with the X-ray team. Sandy will do any task asked of him, never complaining and always with a smile.

“He knows all the staff very well and most of them by name, including the doctors who he regularly chats with.

“He will be missed very much.”