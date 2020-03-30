Aberdeen hospital patients offered free bedside TV

Patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are to receive free bedside television for the next three months.

The move comes after visiting restrictions were placed on north-east hospitals to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Now, in recognition of the impact this could have on the wellbeing of patients, the Scottish Government has agreed a package with broadcast providers Hospedia to give free TV to all inpatients for the next three months.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “We know that being in hospital can be a lonely time and even more so when your visitors are significantly restricted.

“We are doing what we can to limit the spread of Covid-19, but we also need to make sure we’re taking care of the wellbeing of our patients wherever we can.

“That is why for a period of three months, we are covering the cost of providing bedside television to every hospital inpatient in Scotland.

“We are asking visitors to work with us to save lives by helping limit the spread of coronavirus.”

The other hospitals covered by Hospedia include Monklands, Raigmore, University Hospitals Ayr, Edinburgh Royal and Crosshouse.

All other hospitals in Scotland will continue to have existing TV services provided by the local health board free of charge.

Parking charges will also be waived for three months at the hospital car parks where charges remain.

